Due to an increase in Omicron cases, the UK’s covid alert level has been raised, and Boris Johnson will make a statement.

After the UK’s covid alert level was raised to 4 amid a rapid increase in Omicron cases, Boris Johnson is set to make a statement to the nation this evening.

Ministers have been advised by the country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director to move the UK from Level 3 to Level 4.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to the public at 8 p.m. about the booster vaccine program, but no new restrictions are expected to be discussed.

His message will be pre-recorded, allowing him to dodge questions about whether he broke coronavirus rules by participating in a virtual Downing Street staff Christmas quiz last December.

Following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the alert level was raised after a total of 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were reported in the UK as of Sunday.

According to the most recent statistics, 38 more Omicron cases have been confirmed in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to 159.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 4,002 coronavirus cases reported north of the border, with no new deaths.

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom to 3,137, up from 1,898 cases on Saturday.

It comes after Deputy First Minister John Swinney stated that all options for dealing with the Omicron variant’s rise are on the table.

Mr Swinney said on BBC’s The Sunday Show: “Fundamentally, we face a very serious threat because Omicron is galloping its way through Scotland and circulating through our communities.”

“The problem for us is that no one will thank us if we plan for the best case scenario and it turns out to be the worst case scenario that wins.”

“In the space of a week, Omicron has gone from 2% of cases in Scotland to 18% yesterday.”

“The doubling rate is just over two days, compared to earlier virus variants that were closer to 14 days.”