Due to an omicron variant, Fox has canceled their New Year’s Eve special.

Due to an omicron variant, Fox’s New Year’s Eve special will be canceled.

“New Year’s Eve Toast andamp; Roast 2022” has been canceled, according to Fox.

The omicron variant was cited by the network as the reason for the cancellation, claiming that the virus’s spread had caused difficulties in the live broadcast’s production.

According to the New York Daily News, comedians Joel McHale and Ken Jeong were supposed to host the special event, throwing shade and swigging champagne right near the ball drop.

The show is expected to feature performances by Billy Idol, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2022,’ the recent velocity of the spread of omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox says in a statement released Tuesday.

According to TV Insider, the network continues to prioritize the safety of its cast and crew, and that replacement programming will be announced within the next few days.

Other New Year’s Eve events, such as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” are yet to be determined, according to TV Insider.