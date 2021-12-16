Due to an undisclosed incident, the district judge’s office was abruptly closed.

Because of an undisclosed incident, the district judge’s office was abruptly closed.

Following an undisclosed incident, a district judge’s office in Cumberland County has been locked and will be unavailable until the end of the year.

Judge Edward E Guido, the county president, said Tuesday that he couldn’t go into detail about the incident Monday that resulted in the closure of long-time District Judge Susan K Day’s Mount Holly Springs office.

According to Guido, the case involves a personnel issue.

He said that until Day’s successor, Daniel Freedman, takes office in January, the workload of Day’s office will be temporarily reassigned to other district judges.

Day, who has served on the bench since the early 1990s, did not run for re-election this year.

Freedman, a Carlisle police detective sergeant, won the seat in a three-way race.

South Middleton and Dickinson townships, as well as Mount Holly Springs, are served by the office.

Sheriff Ronny Anderson said Tuesday morning that he was unaware of the details of the incident that prompted Guido to order deputies to make sure Day left her office on Monday.

Day was able to leave without incident, according to Anderson.

According to him, deputies then changed the building’s locks.

Day’s office did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Tuesday morning.