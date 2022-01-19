Due to “anti-social behavior,” the school has removed toilet DOORS, leaving students “uncomfortable.”

During the Christmas holidays at Range High School in Formby, Merseyside, the dramatic decision was made to remove the doors in the boys’ loos.

The girls’ toilets, which still have their doors, have not been altered.

However, some students have expressed their dissatisfaction with the change, claiming that other students walking down the corridor would be able to hear each other in the restroom.

One student said he didn’t understand why the doors were being removed, but school officials said the move does not compromise their privacy.

“People don’t feel comfortable using the toilets,” a Year 11 student told LiverpoolEcho.

“There are cubicles, but the urinals are hidden behind a screen, so you can see into the room and hear people using the restrooms.”

“It’s only added to the school’s tension.”

It happened to me yesterday when I was using the restroom and some girls outside shouted, “We can hear you!” as I exited.

“It hasn’t been pleasant.”

The student also expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, claiming that the girls’ restrooms still have doors.

“I don’t think the girls’ doors should be removed,” he continued, “but you should either do it to both or not at all.”

“I’m baffled.”

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a different response.

“One said it was for anti-social behavior, while another said it was for better ventilation.”

The doors were removed due to “anti-social behavior,” according to Tom Dolly, deputy headteacher at Range High School, and he denied that the boys’ privacy was compromised.

“Following some anti-social behavior in certain boys’ toilets, the school has refurbished and upgraded some of the facilities as part of an ongoing improvement agenda and in response to a request from the school student council,” he said.

“No one’s privacy has been compromised in any way as a result of the new privacy paneling installed in the two toilets where doors have been removed.

“Students can also use a variety of other toilets throughout the school.”