Due to bakery issues, this Girl Scout cookie is in short supply.

Due to bakery problems, this Girl Scout cookie is in short supply.

It’s not Thin Mints, take a deep breath.

A major bakery is having trouble delivering orders due to a shortage of ingredients and labor. S’mores Girl Scout cookies are in short supply.

Little Brownie Bakers, a Louisville, Ky., facility known for baking Girl Scout cookies for decades, appears to be the source of the production halt.

The facility is one of two major cookie suppliers.

It’s unclear how widespread the supply chain problems were or whether other cookie brands were affected.

In a statement, Kelly Parisi, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts USA, said, “We anticipate some councils will be largely unaffected, while other councils and girls may not reach their cookie goals.”

“Girl Scouts of the USA is working with our baker to lessen the impact on councils, troops, girls, and customers,” says the organization.

The production halt was confirmed by a Little Brownie Bakers spokesperson.

Thin Mints are the most popular Girl Scout cookie, according to a YouGov poll, with 24 percent of respondents choosing the chocolate-mint combination cookie.

Only 3% of Americans consider S’mores to be their favorite, according to the same poll.

Local Girl Scout troops, who rely on cookie sales for programs, financial assistance, troop support, and rewards, may still be affected by the lingering supply chain issues.

