Due to bridge expansion, a section of the M8 will be closed overnight for two weeks.

The M8 westbound will be closed every evening from Monday 17 January to Sunday 30 January from J18 Charing Cross to Junction 22 Plantation to expand the Kingston Complex and Scotland Street Bridge.

For nearly two weeks, a section of Glasgow’s busiest highway will be closed overnight for bridge expansion work.

From Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30, the M8 westbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between J18 Charing Cross and J22 Plantation.

The work is being done to facilitate motorway bridge expansion work at the Kingston Complex and Scotland Street Bridge.

After the westbound works are completed, the eastbound work begins.

The on ramps at Waterloo Street, Newton Street, and the A814 Eastbound overbridge to the M8 westbound are also closed, in addition to the main M8 closure.

On the diversion route as well as roads that cross the diversion route, expect delays.