Due to concerns about Peng Shuai, the Women’s Tennis Association has halted all of its tournaments in China.

The Women’s Tennis Association has halted all of its tournaments in China due to concerns about tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been missing for three weeks.

Her disappearance from public view follows her accusation of sexual assault against China’s former vice premier Zhang Gaoli on Twitter on November 2nd, which she quickly deleted.

When she went silent on social media for days, it caused consternation in the tennis world.

During a video call with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Council, on November 21, Ms Peng stated that she was “safe and well.”

Ms Peng was “free, safe, and not subject to intimidation,” according to WTA President Steve Simon.

Mr Simon stated, “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and free of censorship, coercion, and intimidation.”

“The WTA has been very clear about what is required here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation – free of censorship – into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegations.

“None of this is acceptable, and none of it will ever be acceptable.

If powerful people can silence women’s voices and sweep sexual assault allegations under the rug, the WTA’s founding principle of equality for women will suffer a major setback.

That is something I will not and cannot allow to happen to the WTA or its players.

“As a result, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, with full support from the WTA board of directors.”

Mr Simon insisted that the WTA would not soften its stance until China complied with a number of demands, including those relating to Peng’s safety and whereabouts.

Martina Navratilova, an eighteen-time Grand Slam winner, praised the decision and urged the International Olympic Committee to take action.

“This is a courageous stance by Steve Simon and the WTA where we put principle above (dollar) and stand up for women everywhere, especially Peng Shuai,” she tweeted.

“I applaud Steve Simon and the,” wrote tennis legend Billie Jean King.

