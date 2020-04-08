Due to Covid-19, 346 thousand jobs have been lost: STPS

Luisa María Alcalde Luján, holder of the Work and Social Welfare (STPS), reported that due to the contingency of Covid-19 coronavirus 346,878 jobs have been lost in the country.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the secretary pointed out that it was on March 13 the date when they began to locate the fall in formal employment in the country as a result of this pandemic, and noted that it is the large companies that have most dismissed workers.

“From March 13 we began to locate a drop in formal employment, identifying that from March 13 to March 31 198 thousand jobs were lost and 148 thousand 845 so far from April 1 to 6, which is the cut that we have today, that is, between March 13 and April 6, 346,878 jobs have been lost.

The secretary explained that the six entities with the greatest job loss are Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, the State of Mexico and Tamaulipas, entities that “register 56% of the total number of separations of workers at Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) ”.

He indicated that microenterprises are the ones that have laid off workers the least when compared to large companies, “not all, there are some, but if this size is registered, companies where there has been greater separation of workers.”

Mayor Luján pointed out that there is no legal basis, in the face of this emergency, to separate the workers or to dismiss them and called on the companies “to reconsider, because we consider that it is a fundamental moment of solidarity in the face of this contingency. There is no basis to be able to run, fire, stop paying workers wages in this time of health emergency. ”