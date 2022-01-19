Due to COVID-19 cases, Camp Hill middle and high schools will be closed.

Due to active COVID-19 cases, the Camp Hill School District has announced that the middle and high schools will be closed temporarily.

The district said in a letter to families that the closure is in accordance with the Pa.

The 14-day active student and staff case count at the middle and high school building exceeded the guidelines’ threshold as of Wednesday.

Students in middle and high school will begin remote learning on Thursday and will continue through January.

On January 1st, in-person learning will resume.

For middle and high school students, all in-person activities have been postponed until the 24th.

Hoover and Eisenhower elementary schools in Camp Hill will continue to offer in-person instruction.

As of January, there were 33 students and 7 staff members with COVID-19, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracker.

“We appreciate your patience as we put our students’ and staff’s health and safety first,” the district said.

“Thank you for your continued support of the educational community’s COVID mitigation efforts.”

