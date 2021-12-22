Due to COVID-19 issues, Texas A&M will not participate in the Gator Bowl.

Due to COVID-19 issues, Texas A&M will miss the Gator Bowl.

No, that is not the case.

The Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 23 will be without Texas A&M.

The team announced Wednesday that he will miss the rest of the season due to COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

“It’s unfortunate, but we simply don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Aggies (8-4) were set to fly to Jacksonville.

The team did not provide any information about the COVID-19 issues or team injuries.

“Not being able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff, and fans,” athletic director Ross Bjork said.

“Postseason football is the pinnacle of the season, and it hurts on many levels when it’s missed.”

“As we’ve learned over the last 21 months of this health challenge, our student-athletes’ well-being and safety are paramount,” he added.

“We appreciate our players’ dedication as Aggies because they put their heart and soul into this season.”

Aggie football is on the right track for long-term success, and we believe the best is yet to come.”

The Aggies had a roller-coaster season, finishing 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

On October 1, they defeated Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 9 at the time.

1 but ended the season with a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to LSU.