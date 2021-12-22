Due to COVID-19, NHL players will not be allowed to compete in the Olympics.

COVID-19 will prevent NHL players from competing in the Olympics.

Steven Stamkos accepted the inevitable a full day before the NHL announced that players would not be allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics.

The Tampa Bay Lightning captain realized what the pandemic meant when he was left off Canada’s Olympic roster in 2010, injured after being named to the team in 2014, and unable to go in 2018 because the NHL opted out.

“That was my third legitimate chance to play in the Olympics, and here I am, probably not going to get to play a game,” Stamkos said.

“It’s disappointing, but there’s not much we can do about it.”

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement on Wednesday, formalizing what had appeared to be a foregone conclusion in recent days after a rash of positive COVID-19 test results forced several teams to shut down and the list of postponed games grew to 50.

The league will use the previously announced February date.

6-22 Olympic break to make up for rescheduled games and other events.

“Given the significant impact of recent COVID-related events on the NHL’s regular-season schedule…

“Participation in the Olympics is no longer feasible,” Bettman said.

“Our focus and goal has always been, and will continue to be, to complete the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs in a responsible and safe manner.”

Don Fehr, executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association, said in a separate statement that while the path to Beijing was clear before COVID-19 intervened, the Olympic break is now required to make up games.

After growing up dreaming of one day representing their country on sports’ biggest international stage, Stamkos, Swedish teammate Victor Hedman, and many of the NHL’s best players may have completely missed their Olympic window.

“Not being able to go is going to hurt for a while,” Hedman said on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the players who pushed for the Beijing agreement.

The NHL and NHLPA agreed to extend their collective bargaining agreement to include Olympic participation, though this was contingent on pandemic conditions, which proved too difficult to overcome.

“We’re…

