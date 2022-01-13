Due to COVID-19, the Central Pennsylvania Health System has restricted visitors and requires them to wear medical-grade face masks.

In light of the increased COVID-19 cases, Penn State Health announced on Thursday that it has revised its visitation policy, allowing one daily visitor for adult patients and two for children.

The new policy is effective right away.

It applies to inpatients, outpatients, and emergency department patients at all four Penn State Health hospitals.

It includes medical practices affiliated with Penn State Health.

COVID-19 patients are subjected to stricter restrictions, with visitation based on case-by-case discussions between family and medical staff.

Patients at Penn State Health can use iPads to stay in touch with family and friends.

All visitors to Penn State Health will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear a medical-grade face mask, such as a surgical mask.

Those who do not have masks will be provided.

Milton S Hershey Medical Center, West Shore Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center, and St. Joseph’s Medical Center are all operated by Penn State Health.

Joseph Medical Center is a hospital in Joseph, Missouri.

As of Monday, Penn State Health was caring for 230 COVID-19 patients, with 45 in intensive care and 29 on breathing ventilators.

Visitation information can be found here in its entirety.