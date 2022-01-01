Due to covid restrictions, a second Hogmanay has been canceled.

Due to covid restrictions, a second Hogmanay will be postponed.

Approximately 1,000 people climbed to the top of Calton Hill to participate in the traditional countdown to the midnight bells.

Scotland is the only country in the world that celebrates Hogmanay, but for the second year in a row, Covid restrictions have forced large-scale event cancellations.

Despite the rules, about 1,000 people of all ages climbed to the top of Edinburgh’s Calton Hill to participate in the traditional midnight countdown.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, urged people to “stay at home as much as possible” before the holidays.

For the second year, new restrictions on large public gatherings have forced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, including the tens of thousands-strong event planned for Edinburgh.

Crowds at outdoor public events have been capped at 500 since Boxing Day, for at least three weeks, and numbers at indoor public events have been limited to 100 standing or 200 seated for at least three weeks.

Some people were not deterred, and they traveled thousands of miles to celebrate the New Year in Edinburgh.

Brenda Jane Baxter-Vell, from Zimbabwe, traveled to Edinburgh with her friend Captain Kevin Pope after losing her husband in November to Covid-19 and her father earlier this year.

“We have a lot of family history in Scotland and will spend our time tracking it down,” Mrs Baxter-Vell said outside a bar on the Royal Mile.

“We booked and paid for the torchlight march to Calton Hill and are very disappointed,” said Captain Pope, a former member of the 1st Kings Own Scottish Borderers.

We have made plans, however, within the guidance and restrictions, in the true spirit of flexibility.”

Hannah Vorchmann, 52, of Gdynia, Poland, said she and her husband spent £500 on a Hogmanay night in an Edinburgh hotel.

“We saw on the internet that the street celebrations in Edinburgh were canceled, but we couldn’t cancel, so we flew in today and will leave at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day,” Mrs Vorchmann explained.

Everything is so lovely, and we plan to return next year.”

Eileen and Chris Chalmers of Dreghorn, Ayrshire, had some extra vacation time.

"We specifically chose to visit Edinburgh and the site at Mortonhall in our campervan," Mrs Chalmers said.

