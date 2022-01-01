Due to covid restrictions, a second Hogmanay has been canceled.

A second Hogmanay is postponed due to covid restrictions.

Around 1,000 people still climbed to the top of Calton Hill for the midnight bell countdown.

Scotland is the only country in the world that celebrates Hogmanay, but for the second year in a row, Covid restrictions have resulted in large-scale event cancellations.

Despite the rules, about 1,000 people of all ages climbed Calton Hill in Edinburgh to participate in the traditional countdown to the midnight bells.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, urged people to “stay at home as much as possible” before the holidays.

For the second year, new restrictions on large public gatherings have forced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, including the tens of thousands-strong event planned for Edinburgh.

Crowds at outdoor public events have been capped at 500 for at least three weeks, and numbers at indoor public events have been limited to 100 standing or 200 seated since Boxing Day.

Some people were not deterred, and they traveled thousands of miles to celebrate the New Year in Edinburgh.

Brenda Jane Baxter-Vell, a Zimbabwean, traveled to Edinburgh with her friend Captain Kevin Pope after losing her husband to Covid-19 in November and her father earlier this year.

“We have a lot of family history in Scotland,” Mrs Baxter-Vell said outside a bar on the Royal Mile.

“We booked and paid for the torchlight march to Calton Hill and are very disappointed,” said Captain Pope, a former member of the 1st Kings Own Scottish Borderers.

We have made plans within the guidance and restrictions, however, in the true spirit of flexibility.”

Hannah Vorchmann, 52, of Gdynia, Poland, said the £500 she and her husband spent on a Hogmanay night in an Edinburgh hotel was excessive.

“We saw on the internet that the street celebrations in Edinburgh were canceled, but we couldn’t cancel, so we flew in today and will leave at 4pm on New Year’s Day,” Mrs Vorchmann explained.

We’ll be back next year because everything is so beautiful.”

Eileen and Chris Chalmers, from Dreghorn, Ayrshire, had some extra vacation time.

“We specifically chose to visit Edinburgh and the site at Mortonhall in our campervan because of the,” Mrs Chalmers said.

