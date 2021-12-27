Due to covid, ScotRail has released a revised January timetable.

The Omicron variant’s rapid spread has resulted in an increase in covid-related absences among ScotRail employees.

The changes will affect trains departing from the central belt.

As rail bosses scramble to manage covid-related absences among staff, ScotRail has issued a new temporary timetable that will go into effect next week.

The rail operator warned that the Omicron variant’s rapid spread has forced a large number of ScotRail employees to self-isolate after testing positive.

Others are awaiting the results of PCR tests, and many are isolating themselves after being in close proximity to someone who has tested positive.

A number of services, particularly in the central belt, will be canceled or changed in the coming weeks in order to deal with the high levels of staff absences.

ScotRail will make temporary schedule changes from Tuesday, January 4 to Wednesday, January 24, affecting trains departing Glasgow Central, Queen Street, and the surrounding area.

ScotRail announced the new schedule to passengers this morning (Monday, December 27).

Changes to the schedule will be in effect from Monday to Friday until Tuesday, January 28, 2022.

The following routes are affected by the timetable change:

On the ScotRail website, you can find a complete list of the changes.