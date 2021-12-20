Due to Covid, the pantomime was canceled minutes before curtain time, leaving the children in tears.

A PANTO was canceled moments before curtain-up due to Covid, leaving children in tears.

After several performers fell ill throughout the day, the Beauty and the Beast show was canceled.

Abbey Jordan and her family had gone to the show with their two-year-old daughter Millie.

“They forced us all to queue outside until 20 minutes before the show was supposed to begin,” she explained.

“Once we were admitted, we were able to purchase brochures, children’s light-up toys, and beverages.”

Spend all of our money, make us all sit down, and then come on stage and inform us that the show has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak.

They decided to let us all in and spend our money before informing us that the show had been canceled.

“I was surrounded by distraught and crying children.”

The crowd was booing.

“They should have told us before we went in and spent more of our money,” says one customer.

“I was horrified at some of the audience’s reaction,” one woman said.

They were booed and heckled for being so disrespectful.

“Which I did not believe was necessary.”

The pantomime team at Chatham’s Central Theatre apologized for the “extremely last-minute” decision.

