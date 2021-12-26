Due to dwindling membership, a Pennsylvania church founded in 1800 has decided to close its doors.

A Pennsylvania church founded in 1800 is closing due to dwindling membership.

— A 221-year-old Pennsylvania church held its final service and is set to close at the end of the year due to declining membership and attendance.

On Christmas Eve, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, which is nearly as old as the borough itself, held its final scheduled service after welcoming generations of families over the course of more than two centuries.

“There’s a lot of love in this congregation.”

Candace Dannaker, a church elder, told the Centre Daily Times, “We’ve all known each other for so long and we know each other’s foibles.”

“I’ll miss our personalities, our laughter, and our sheer delight in simply being together.”

And, of course, the spiritual aspect of sharing it with like-minded individuals.”

The church, which was founded in 1800 by the same men who founded Bellefonte in 1795 when there were only 16 states, had two former Pennsylvania governors among its members.

For nearly two decades, the church met at the courthouse before moving to a stone structure, which was completed shortly after the Civil War.

Before the pandemic, Dannaker estimated that the church had about 40 members, which has since dropped to about 25, and that the church had no in-person worship from March 2020 to Easter Sunday.

There were about 200 people in attendance when Dannaker joined 34 years ago, she said.

Pam Benson, 77, has been a member for 73 years and recalls that when she was born during World War II, many businesses were closed on Sundays and there were few events planned.

She also believes that fewer parents have made it mandatory for their children to attend church services, and that churches haven’t always been aggressive in attracting new members.

“It was a completely different experience.

That’s precisely what you did.

It was just what you did unless you were seriously ill,” Benson explained.

“It’s just a matter of change and progression.”

That’s how things work.

It is what it is, and I don’t like it.”

The 15,000-square-foot church will close for the final time in December.

The building’s fate, according to Dannaker, is still unknown.

On December 1, a tree decorated by the congregation is displayed in the sanctuary of the Bellefonte First Presbyterian Church.

