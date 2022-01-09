Due to heavy snowfall in Pakistan, 21 people were trapped in their cars and died.

Due to heavy snowfall in Pakistan, 21 people died after becoming trapped in their cars.

According to the interior minister, the army has been summoned to assist in the rescue operation.

Pakistan’s KARACHI

Authorities said on Saturday that 21 tourists died in the last two days after their vehicles became stuck due to heavy snowfall in a popular hill station near Islamabad.

Heavy snowfall has blocked several roads in and around Murree, which is 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the capital, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. At least 1,000 vehicles are still stuck, he said.

The city administration has released the names and addresses of 21 tourists who died as a result of the cold and a lack of oxygen.

A cop, his wife, and their five children are among the dead.

The interior minister had previously stated that 16 to 19 people, including women, died as a result of severe cold and a lack of food and medicine.

Murree has been declared disaster-stricken, with the government declaring a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, and government offices.

Army troops have been called in to assist in the rescue operation, according to the minister, because all roads leading to Murree have been closed to the general public.

“Only food and blanket-carrying vehicles are allowed to move,” he added.

As there is no chance of scraping the snow off the roads, Dawood Farooq, a volunteer with Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the country’s largest charity and relief organizations, told Anadolu Agency that rescue teams are working hard to get stranded people to hotels and locals’ homes before sunset.

“The situation is far worse than you can imagine.

Thousands of vehicles have been stranded as heavy snow has blocked all roads on the outskirts of Murree,” Farooqi told Anadolu Agency by phone.

He did say, however, that government and non-government rescue teams had been successful in relocating a large number of trapped tourists to nearby hotels and private residences.

Hundreds of vehicles were buried under snow, and several desperate tourists were seen walking on snow-covered roads in search of safety, according to footage broadcast on local broadcaster Geo News.

Hundreds of thousands of people travel from all over Pakistan to Murree and nearby tourist destinations in the winter to enjoy the snowfall.

Over 100,000 vehicles have passed through Murree in the last week, according to police.