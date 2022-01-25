Due to inclement weather, Istanbul Airport has extended its closure.

Due to inclement weather, Istanbul Airport’s closure has been extended.

Heavy snowfall blankets Turkiye’s largest city, closing shopping malls and causing traffic congestion.

ANKARA

Due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey’s Istanbul Airport has halted all flights until 1 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.

“There will be no aircraft landing or taking off on the runways of Istanbul Airport due to continuing bad weather conditions, and the closure has been extended until 1 p.m. on Jan.

Huseyin Keskin, the head of Turkiye’s State Airports Authority, said on Twitter that the number is 25.

Heavy snowfall hit Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, on Monday, closing shopping malls and disrupting traffic. The mega airport was closed to flights until 4 a.m. local time (0100GMT) Tuesday.