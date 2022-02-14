Due to Low Emission Zone regulations, 1,000 Glasgow taxis may be forced to leave the city.

If the Low Emissions Zone Phase 2 for hackney cabs is not extended, the industry will lose hundreds of cabs and jobs, according to Unite Glasgow Cab Section.

When Phase 2 of Glasgow’s Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) goes into effect in June 2023, the union representing the Glasgow Hackney trade has warned that 1,000 taxis could be removed from the streets.

Approximately 1,000 Hackney cabs, out of a total fleet of 1,420, are currently non-compliant with the emission standards that all petrol and diesel vehicles entering the city centre LEZ will be required to meet next year.

The Unite Glasgow Cab Section is pleading with Glasgow City Council for a two-year exemption for hackney cabs, warning that if the exemption is not granted, the industry will lose hundreds of cabs and livelihoods.

The LEZ requirements, according to Steven Grant, Secretary of Unite Glasgow Cab Section, are “probably the biggest crisis we’ve ever faced,” and the expectation on Hackney drivers to renew their cabs by June 2023 is “impossible,” especially after the covid pandemic, which saw drivers’ earnings drop by around 80%.

Subscribe to the Glasgow Live newsletter to receive more news in your inbox.

“To be honest, we see this as probably the biggest crisis we’ve ever faced,” he told Glasgow Live.

We’ve had two years of covid and the pandemic, with earnings down 80% during all the lockdowns and restrictions we had even when we weren’t locked down, causing a lot of people’s finances to be shattered.

“As a result, expecting us to begin renewing cabs by June 2023 is unrealistic; we simply cannot do it.”

To give you a sense of the scale of the problem, we’re talking about 1,000 non-compliant cabs out of a total fleet of 1,420.

“That, as well as 1,000 jobs for taxi drivers, could vanish from the streets.”

So, yeah, it’s a serious situation.

It dwarfs what happened in McVities in response to it.

“It’s already there,” says the narrator.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.