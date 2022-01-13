Due to rising inflation in the United States, you may soon be charged (dollar)4 per gallon of gas – this is where it’s most expensive.

According to the latest Labor Department figures, American consumers are spending an extra (dollar)250 per month due to inflation, which has driven up the cost of everything from groceries to gasoline.

The latest figures show a 7% increase in December, the highest rate in 40 years.

According to AAA, the average price of regular 87 gasoline in the United States as of January 13, 2022 was (dollar)3.30.

Gas prices are about a buck higher than last year, when regular 87 was (dollar)2.35 a gallon.

Drivers in Hawaii, California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, on the other hand, are paying more for gas than anywhere else in the country.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas costs (dollar)4.34 in Hawaii, (dollar)4.65 in California, (dollar)3.91, (dollar)3.52 in Pennsylvania, and (dollar)3.49 in Connecticut.

Nonetheless, experts at GasBuddy predict that pump prices will continue to rise by late February or early March.

“It’s difficult to think of it this way, but where we are now is essentially the calm before the storm,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told News4 San Antonio.

Demand and a lack of production capacity, according to De Haan, could cause crude oil prices to rise to (dollar)90, or even (dollar)100 per barrel.

“By Memorial Day, GasBuddy had expected to see a national average eclipse the (dollar)4 a gallon mark,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, the highest gas price ever recorded was (dollar)4.11 in July 2008.

Consumers who heat their homes with natural gas are also feeling the effects of inflation.

Nearly half of all natural gas-heated households in the United States will spend 30% more this winter than they did last year.

Households that rely on electricity to heat their homes will spend 6% more.

Stephen Nalley of the US Energy Information Administration told News4 that “clearly the prices are higher right now than they have been for a long time.”

“With the higher prices, it’s clearly putting pressure on residents, industry, and the economy at home.”

