Due to rising ocean temperatures, massive killer tiger sharks ‘could be swimming towards UK waters.’

Because of rising ocean temperatures, massive killer tiger sharks ‘could be swimming towards UK waters.’

Killer sharks may be on their way to UK waters as sea temperatures rise as a result of climate change.

According to new research, tiger shark migration patterns may shift north, with scientists predicting that British beaches may become a prime target.

The movement of the tiger shark in the western North Atlantic Ocean has already changed as a result of rising ocean temperatures, according to a study conducted by the University of Miami.

The new predator’s movements outside of their usual protected areas, according to experts, expose them to commercial fishing dangers.

Tiger sharks used to be unable to survive in the cold waters off the Atlantic coast, but as temperatures have warmed in recent years, they have become more suitable.

The critically endangered species, which can grow to be up to 4 metres long, has the second highest rate of fatal attacks on humans after great white sharks.

“Tiger shark annual migrations have expanded poleward, paralleling rising water temperatures,” said study lead author Professor Neil Hammerschlag, director of the University of Miami Shark Research and Conservation Program.

“These findings have implications for tiger shark conservation because shifts in their movements outside of marine protected areas may expose them to commercial fishing.”

Tiger sharks migrated 250 miles north and about 14 days earlier when ocean temperatures were at their highest on record, according to the study.

The impact of climate change was discovered by Prof Hammerschlag’s research team after analyzing nine years of tracking data from satellite-tagged tiger sharks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 40-year tag-and-recapture program, as well as satellite data on changes in sea-surface temperature, were combined in this study.

“Given their role as apex predators, these changes in tiger shark movements may alter predator-prey interactions, resulting in ecological imbalances and more frequent encounters with humans,” Prof Hammerschlag added.

According to University of Southampton research, if oceans continue to warm, the UK could see an influx of sharks in the coming years.

According to Dr. Ken Collins of the university’s National Oceanography Centre, ten shark species found in warmer parts of the world could be found in our seas by 2050 as a result of climate change.

“I’ve been in marine science for 50 years, and the channel’s waters have risen by one degree,” said Dr Ken Collins, a senior research fellow at the University of Southampton.

“By 2050, the English Channel will be as warm as the Mediterranean, bringing a new species of shark to Brighton’s shores.”