Due to staffing shortages, First Bus Glasgow has reduced its holiday schedule.

The temporary reduced schedule was supposed to end on January 4 (Tuesday), but it will now be extended for the remainder of the week as First Bus battles increased staff absences.

The temporary timetable in place over the festive season will remain the same for the remainder of this week, according to First Bus Scotland’s interim managing director, due to a high level of staff sickness and absence caused by the spread of the Omicron covid variant.

Duncan Cameron apologizes for the inconvenience caused to passengers and says he and his team are doing everything possible to minimize the disruption and will look to restore services ‘as soon as possible.’

The temporary reduced schedule was supposed to end on Tuesday, January 4th, but it will now run throughout Glasgow on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

“Along with many other organizations up and down the country, we are experiencing a higher than normal level of staff sickness and absence due to the current wave of Omicron cases,” said Duncan Cameron, Interim Managing Director for First Bus in Scotland.

Our top priority will always be the protection of our employees and customers.

“As a result, we’ve had to implement a limited timetable across our Glasgow network for the time being.”

This means that our current festive service level, which was supposed to end on January 4th, will now run on January 5th, 6th, and 7th, but we’ll look to supplement it with additional early morning journeys as resources allow, which we expect to start on January 10th.

“We are doing everything possible to minimize service disruption and inconvenience to our customers, and our teams are working overtime to ensure that as many buses as possible run.”

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and, as long as absence levels improve, we’ll work hard to restore more services as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to support and care for our colleagues in the workplace, including using hand sanitizer, face coverings, and increased cleaning to reduce the risk of virus transmission.”

Our local teams continue to clean our vehicles on a regular basis.

