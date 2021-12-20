Due to “supply chain issues,” pharmacies are experiencing a lateral flow test shortage as Omicron spreads.

As Omicron spreads, pharmacies are experiencing a lateral flow test shortage due to “supply chain issues.”

Despite extensive searching, many Britons have been unable to find Covid tests, according to the UKHSA.

After deliveries were delayed for several days, pharmacies across the UK are running out of lateral flow testing kits once more.

The testing body, UKHSA, stated that “supply chain issues” caused a temporary delay in some pharmacies receiving their rapid test orders.

If you’re going to be in a high-risk situation that day, the government recommends taking a quick test.

In England, people must also take daily tests for seven days in order to avoid self-isolation following close contact with an infected person.

Helen Mort, a Sheffield lecturer, said she had spent days looking for tests “so I can continue to’safely’ be my seriously ill father’s sole designated visitor in hospital.”

Despite visiting eight pharmacies in the city center, Iain Overton, a London journalist, was unable to obtain testing kits.

“We’re sending out record numbers of rapid test kits to people’s homes across the country,” a UKHSA spokesperson said, “and our delivery capacity has doubled to 900,000 test kits per day.”

Last week, 11 million tests were returned to pharmacies as suspect.

Experts have warned that taking the tests a day before the gatherings may not be enough.

“We’re seeing so many examples now where people have taken a test the day before and then when they take one the day after, they’re positive,” Irene Petersen, a professor of epidemiology at University College London, said.

“Because Omicron is so fast, the test result vanishes quickly.”

We’re now discussing hours.”

