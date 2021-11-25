Due to the dangers of Covid, parents are being advised to watch their children’s school nativity plays from home.

This year, a number of schools have decided to record their nativity plays so that parents can watch them live from home.

As schools work to stop the spread of Covid-19, many parents hoping to watch their children dress up as angels and wise men for this year’s nativity plays have discovered they will no longer be able to be part of a live audience.

This year, a number of schools have decided to record their nativity plays, giving parents the option of watching them live online or on DVD, or canceling them altogether.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in schools and among children, and there are concerns that large gatherings could provide an opportunity for younger people to infect adults, who are more susceptible to serious disease.

Parents who spoke to the Manchester Evening News about the cancellations expressed their disappointment at not being able to see local productions in person.

Parent Lindsey Veldhoven told the newspaper, “Ours has just been cancelled.”

“I’m heartbroken because my youngest didn’t get to do her first one in nursery last year and won’t this year in reception, as the nativity is only performed in the EYFS [Early Years Foundation Stage].”

“No, we haven’t been invited! They are filming it instead,” another wrote.

“It’s not the same, I’m gutted!”

Other schools are hopeful that their productions will go on as planned, but are aware that they may have to cancel at the last minute.

“Today the plan is we are doing a nativity,” Matt Jones, assistant headteacher at St Jude’s Church of England primary school in Southwark, told The Guardian the school was still planning on having an audience for its show.

“However, one thing we’ve learned from this experience is that things can change very quickly.”

It’s always being re-evaluated.”

This Christmas, one expert warned of a “Little Donkey” effect in schools, and said he had spoken with institutions about making them as safe as possible during the holiday season.

“We could see a ‘Little Donkey’ effect as schools put on these events; they want to celebrate their pupils, their families, and the community, but the problem is that coronavirus could then get into the community from them,” Andy Kingdom, public health director at East Riding Council, told the BBC.

