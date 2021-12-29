Due to the holiday song’s ‘dubious past,’ a school has banned it.

Due to the holiday song’s ‘dubious past,’ a school has banned ‘Jingle Bells.’

Due to the popular holiday song’s “questionable past,” a school in Upstate New York has banned “Jingle Bells.”

According to Matt Tappon, principal at Council Rock Elementary in Brighton, NY, the Christmas carol and several others have been replaced with new songs that don’t have the “potential to be controversial or offensive,” according to the Rochester Beacon.

According to WHAM, research published in 2017 by Boston University professor Kyna Hamill influenced Tappon’s decision.

“Jingle Bells; or, The One Horse Open Sleigh,” according to Hamill, was first performed in public in 1857 at a minstrel show in Boston with white performers dressed in blackface.

Hamill, on the other hand, told the Rochester Beacon that she was “actually quite surprised the school would remove the song from the repertoire,” explaining that the song’s popularity stems from its catchy melody and that it should not be “understood in terms of its origins” in minstrel shows.

“I in no way suggested that children stop singing it,” she said.

“My article attempted to tell the story of the song’s first performance; however, I make no connection between this and the now-popular Christmas tradition of singing the song…

It should, in my opinion, be sung and enjoyed, as well as possibly discussed.”

“Some suggest that the use of collars on slaves with bells to send an alert that they were running away is connected to the origin of the song,” Allison Rioux, Brighton Central School District assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, told the Beacon. Rioux didn’t take a position on whether or not the theory is true, but Hamill, whose 12,000-word research paper didn’t mention it, said the school removed “Jingle Bells” for a different reason.

Some members of the community expressed disappointment with the school’s decision, while others argued that if a tradition has a racist history, it is appropriate to retire it.

Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan told WHAM on Tuesday that the district’s “ongoing effort to be more culturally responsive, thoughtful, and inclusive” was still going strong.

Some may find it amusing that “Jingle Bells” was first performed in minstrel shows where…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.