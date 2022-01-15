Due to the impending snowstorm, Harrisburg offers free downtown parking.

In advance of the expected snowstorm on Sunday and Monday, Park Harrisburg will provide free parking at the Locust Street Garage, located at 214 Locust Street.

Residents in Harrisburg are being strongly encouraged to use the garage parking to aid the Public Works Department’s plowing efforts.

On Sunday, January 1st, there will be no charge for parking.

16 at 12 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.

17th at 8:00 p.m.

The city is also requesting that all vehicles parked on roadways park as close to the curb as possible and away from intersections to make it easier for trucks to access the roads and clear snow.

“The city thanks Park Harrisburg for opening the Locust Street Garage to our residents during this snowstorm,” Mayor Wanda RD Williams said.

Trucks from the Public Works Department are ready to salt roads at the start of a snowstorm to keep primary and secondary roads clear.

In addition, the Martin Luther King Jr. Government Center will be closed on January 15th.

