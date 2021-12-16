Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, all 11 countries will be removed from the hotel quarantine travel list.

When entering the UK from one of the 11 countries previously on the list to stop Omicron, no one will be required to go through hotel quarantine.

From 4 a.m., all countries on the Covid travel red list will be removed, meaning people entering the UK from certain countries will no longer be required to stay in quarantine hotels, according to the Health Secretary.

Now that the Omicron variant is becoming dominant in the UK, Sajid Javid told the Commons that all 11 countries on the list would be removed.

Countries have been added to the list in recent weeks in an attempt to prevent the strain from entering the UK, but it is now spreading rapidly throughout the community.

