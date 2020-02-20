Dugan joins Sharks in PNG, but won’t play

Embattled Cronulla NRL player Josh Dugan will travel to Papua New Guinea with the Sharks for their trial against Canterbury this weekend, but will not take the field.

Dealing with an undisclosed knee injury, the 29-year-old former Australian and NSW champion will lend his star status to spreading the word of rugby league in Port Moresby.

“Josh is a marquee player, not just at the Sharks but throughout the NRL, and his presence will have a huge impact on the locals we come into contact with in PNG,” Sharks general manager of football Phil Moss said.

“It is an important role for him to play, he is an extremely popular figure amongst the locals and the PNG rugby league fraternity and having him attend some of the community events and initiatives we have planned will be well-received.”

It comes after reports Dugan has been shopped around to rival clubs as the Sharks attempt to shed his rich contract from their salary cap.

Dugan has not been training with his teammates as he deals with a knee injury, casting doubt on his NRL playing future with two years remaining on his Sharks deal.

Cronulla confirmed he had been assessed by the club medical team and an independent specialist, but a time frame for his return to the field was still yet to be determined.

The Sharks will take a young squad to PNG where they will do various community activities as well as a coaching clinic involving Dugan.