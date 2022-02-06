DUI charges have been filed against the driver in a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy.

DUI charges have been filed against the driver who killed a 12-year-old boy.

After a Saturday afternoon crash in Swatara Township that killed a 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in his vehicle, a 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree felony homicide by DUI.

Jordon A Murlin was also charged with DUI, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and driving at a safe speed, in addition to the homicide charge.

Murlin was still in jail on Sunday after failing to post bail of (dollar)750,000.

The name of the boy in the front passenger seat who died was not released.

According to court records, two other boys in Murlin’s Dodge Neon were also injured.

The accident happened at 3:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Keckler Road, about a mile away from Murlin’s home.

According to police, a witness driving southbound said she passed the Dodge heading in the opposite direction.

According to court records, she stated that the Dodge was “flying.”

In her rearview mirror, she noticed that the Dodge had crossed the center-diving line and left the road, coming to a stop on its roof.

Murlin and the three boys were already out of the car when the cops arrived.

According to court records, the boy in the front passenger seat suffered severe head trauma and died at a hospital.

According to court records, Murlin told police he was driving northbound when he was “trying to be cool by punching it,” or accelerating quickly.

According to court records, he then lost control of the vehicle on the curve and “killed him.”

Murlin allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking that day and smoking marijuana the night before.

According to court records, he has two prior DUI convictions from 2013 and 2018.

Murlin’s legal rights were explained to him, and he was asked how much alcohol he had consumed, according to police.

According to court documents, Murlin responded, “Clearly too much.”

According to police, he agreed to a blood draw to test for alcohol levels.

The Dodge lost control of the vehicle on the curve just north of Pajabon Drive, according to accident reconstructionists.

The Dodge entered the southbound lane by crossing the center line…

