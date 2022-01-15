‘Dukes of Hazzard’-style drunken driver jumps over Michigan bridge: cops

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – On Thursday evening, a driver attempted a “Dukes of Hazzard”-style jump over a freeway bridge.

Around 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 5, a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man exited US 131 at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township, Allegan County.

According to the Michigan State Police, the victim was 14 years old.

According to police, the man’s black Chevrolet Impala left the road, drove up the embankment, became airborne, hit a road sign, and landed on the other side of the bridge.

After troopers noticed signs of intoxication, the man was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and blood draw, according to police.

He suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.

A video posted by Jessica Sinclair shows tire tracks starting near the exit ramp and continuing up the embankment before the car is seen on its side on the other side of the bridge.

“Someone fully ‘Dukes of Hazard’ jumped their car up and over the 142nd bridge,” Sinclair said in a Facebook post.

According to police, charges of driving under the influence will be sought.

In New Jersey, a backhoe rampage ends with the driver being shot by police.

Two minors are arrested after a large brawl at a McDonald’s in Dauphin County, according to police.