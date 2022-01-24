Dumbarton Castle will light a gas beacon to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The gas beacon will be lit at Dumbarton Castle to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The proposal for a second gas beacon at Clydebank was rejected by West Dunbartonshire Council, which believed that the one lit at the Royal castle was sufficient.

As part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations this year, a gas beacon will be lit at Dumbarton Castle.

The cultural committee of West Dunbartonshire Council has decided to purchase one beacon rather than the recommended two, which will be lit on June 2 to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The other beacon would have been lit at Clydebank’s Titan Crane, but members felt there was no need for both because the towns are no longer in separate burghs.

“I know it has been suggested that we light two beacons within West Dunbartonshire,” Chairman Baillie Denis Agnew said.

“I would say that one beacon would suffice because we have the castle in Dumbarton and the proclamation will be made from that castle, which is royal.”

“I believe the gas beacon is necessary, but I believe we should only have one.”

I don’t mean to disparage the rest of West Dunbartonshire, but we can’t keep doing things the same way.”

The £490 beacon will be kept and used in the future.

The beacon will be built and operated by the local government’s qualified gas fitters.

Jonathon McColl, the council’s leader, agreed with the suggestion, saying the council shouldn’t have to duplicate everything across the constituency.

“While I don’t have a problem with the recommendations as they are, I think what you are saying is perfectly reasonable,” said Councillor McColl.

“In the nearly 15 years I’ve been a councillor, one of the things I’ve disliked the most is the need to duplicate things in each of the two main towns because they are still two separate burghs.”

“I am inclined to support the proposal for a single beacon at Dumbarton Castle, one of Scotland’s three royal castles.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee long weekend celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.