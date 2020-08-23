Duncan Is An Unflinching Portrait of a Pizzagater

In 2016, a heavily armed North Carolina man barged into a Washington, DC-area pizza joint, intending to investigate a baseless conspiracy theory that it was secretly torturing children in a basement it didn’t actually have. Shots were fired and panic ensued, but no one was physically harmed. Improbably, those real-life events are now the subject of a feature film.

Enter Duncan, an indie horror-comedy film that takes its inspiration from the Pizzagate incident and, more broadly, burgeoning conspiracism across the U.S. in recent years. Duncan is the debut feature of Austin, Texas-based director John Valley, who previously directed dozens of music videos. He shot the movie on a shoestring budget, and the results allegedly spooked film festival organisers with its controversial subject.

It’s also sparked backlash from conspiracy theorists, some of whom spammed the trailer’s YouTube comments with messages declaring the movie to be part of a campaign to cover up Pizzagate-style atrocities. Others seemed to believe Valley was a fellow traveller. (Valley has since released a statement clarifying that he is not.)

Things go south quickly, in part because the plan has no chance of success – much like the pizza parlour it’s based on, there isn’t even a basement at Tootz – but also because conspiracy theories and heavily armed militants are an inherently volatile mix. When two people with already limited capacity for clear-headedness are thrust into extreme circumstances, their every poor decision drags them further into a bloody mess of their own making.

Despite the “grindhouse Pizzagate satire” tagline, Duncan is, first and foremost, a character study. That journey into the depths of the title character’s mind is both pitiful and harrowing. Duncan is deeply confused, juggling multiple beliefs that, while maybe coherent to the character, are clearly incompatible to the viewer. He’s an obsessive far-right fanatic who brandishes weapons in front of protesters and proclaims a sincere belief in lizard people; he also seems genuinely disturbed at the prospect of hurting anyone and decries Terri Lee as a peddler of disinformation with “worms in her brains.”

This is exactly the type of person conspiracy movements like Pizzagate or QAnon attract: disoriented, malleable people searching for acceptance and a purpose. By immersing themselves into an alternate fantasy world with clear archetypes of good and evil, they can roleplay as the protagonist of reality – one of the chosen who can see past the grand illusion. If it wasn’t lizard people torturing children in the basement of a pizza shop, the focus of Duncan and Black’s fantasies would shift to something else: 9/11 trutherism, mass shooting denialism, New World Order fearmongering, 5G quackery, organised hate. Duncan’s latter half shatters the title character’s illusions of control, leaving him to pick up the gory pieces.

Duncan doesn’t ask the audience to sympathise with conspiracists or their enablers, just to understand how they got there. And it is undeniably well-executed. Valley’s film is gorgeously shot and its John Carpenter-inspired soundtrack is a standout. In spite of the grim subject matter, Duncan is funny – boasting one of the more memorable dick jokes in recent memory – and Valley manages to cram it all into the brisk hour and a half playtime typical of a genre which usually has much less to say about the state of society.

Some minor stumbles aside, Valley has pulled off a mean feat for any director, let alone one making their debut: translating a nearly incomprehensible internet movement into a tight, well-scripted film that, unlike the news, is actually fun to watch.

Duncan doesn’t have a release date yet, but Valley says he is exploring distribution options and is hoping to have it available for viewers in 2020.