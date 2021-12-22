Dune actress Alicia Witt’s parents have been discovered dead, with “no signs of a cause of death or trauma.”

The cause of death or trauma for Dune actress Alicia Witt’s parents is unknown, as “no signs of a cause of death or trauma” have been discovered.

On Monday, Alicia’s relative discovered Robert and Diane Witt, 87 and 75, dead inside their Worcester, Massachusetts home.

Their bodies were discovered after Alicia requested that a cousin check on her mother and father after the actress stated that she hadn’t spoken to them in “a few days.”

The cause of death has not been determined, but there are no signs of foul play, according to police.

“I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased,” Lt Sean Murtha of Worcester police said.

“There were no indications of wrongdoing.”

“We’re looking into it.”

Mr Murtha also stated that there were no indications that the couple had been through any type of trauma.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they checked the air quality inside the house.

According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, no noxious gases were detected inside.

“There were no signs of carbon monoxide,” Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.

The couple was said to be having “furnace problems” and using a space heater, according to police.

Alicia’s parents had also been ill for “some time,” according to a neighbor.

Officers searched the house for a cause of death and will conduct an autopsy.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them,” Alicia said in a statement after learning of her parents’ deaths.

“Unfortunately, the result was unexpected.

I’d like some privacy right now to grieve and process this unexpected turn of events and loss.”

Alicia shared a photo of the two wearing New England Patriots caps from 2015 months before Robert’s death.

“To my amazing father, the wise and hilarious and always curious one, the greatest teacher, and the OG Witty, a late Father’s Day post!” she wrote.

“Here we are in 2015 (on TV), watching the Patriots win the Super Bowl.”

“I am incredibly fortunate in the father department, and I know that I am sending love to all the fathers out there every single day, especially to those for whom this day is painful or bittersweet.”

Alicia shared a photo of the two posing in front of the iconic Niagara Falls waterfall from 1998 last year.

As she approaches her 45th birthday in August 2020, the actress also expressed gratitude to her parents.

According to Alicia, the photo was taken during…

