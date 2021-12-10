During a 2020 snowstorm, a woman was seriously injured in a pileup on I-80, and she is suing the drivers and rig owners.

A woman who was seriously injured in a pileup on I-80 during a snowstorm in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the drivers and rig owners.

WILLIAMSPORT, Neb. – A Nebraska woman is suing for damages after she was seriously injured in a 64-car pileup in the snow on Dec.

In Clinton County, on I-80, on April 16, 2020.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in US Middle District Court, Bianca J Armbruster of Northpork claims that truckers and an SUV driver failed to operate their vehicles at a safe speed given the road conditions.

On slightly more than a mile of highway, state police discovered 11 separate crashes involving tractor-trailer trucks and other vehicles.

One person died from a heart attack, while another died of cardiac arrest.

Armbruster was one of 22 people injured in the crashes, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The crashes were caused by drivers losing control in the snow or being unable to stop because they were driving too fast for the conditions, according to police.

Armbruster claims that her Jeep Cherokee was struck by rigs driven by Anvarkhon Akbarov of Brooklyn, New York, Carl Innocent of Phoenix, and Henryk W Biront of Spring Valley, New York, as well as a SUV driven by Bradley A Connor of Dubois, all defendants, as she was coming to a stop due to the accidents.

According to the complaint, her vehicle was hit by trucks driven by Bradley Eskola of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Akbarov.

According to the document, Armbruster was trapped in her car for six hours in subzero temperatures, during which time first responders had to perform an emergency procedure to open an airway so she could breathe.

She was taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of multiple injuries, including multiple fractures, as detailed in the complaint.

Her lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the four truck drivers and their owners, as well as the SUV driver.

Armbruster is suing for more than $70,000 in damages.

The rig owners are Hartland, Wisconsin-based JX Enterprises Inc. and JX Leasing, Jamison, Bucks County-based Eco Trucking, Mundelein, Illinois-based Viva Express Inc., and Farmingdale, New York-based BTE Trucking.

Following an investigation, state police announced in January that no criminal charges would be filed, but that some drivers would face vehicle code violations such as following too closely…

