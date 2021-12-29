During a Boxing Day hike in the Austrian Alps, a student took his final selfie moments before a fatal 2,000-foot plunge down a ravine.

During a Boxing Day hike in the Austrian Alps, a student took a tragic final selfie moments before a fatal 2,000-foot plunge down a ravine.

As he ascended Zimnitz summit, Braian Paulon de Andrade, 25, posted serene photos with a stunning backdrop in the background.

On December 26, he was reported missing in the area of Bad Ischl, a spa town near Salzburg.

A search for the missing Brazilian ensued, with local rescuers scouring the area in the hopes of finding him.

According to local media reports, he had arrived in Austria as a student a few weeks prior.

After setting out on a day trip alone, he is thought to have slipped and died while climbing the 5,725ft summit.

Braian posted some pictures of the serene mountain setting after reaching the start of the climb, the ‘Engen Zimnitz,’ at a height of 1,909ft, which turned out to be his last known images alive.

He is said to have died after plunging nearly 2,000 feet down a ravine at some point after that.

The emergency services made a public appeal, posting photos of Braian on social media and asking people to contact them if they had seen him.

“Braian Paulon de Andrade, a 25-year-old Brazilian student, took public transportation from Perg to Bad Ischl on December 26th,” they wrote.

“From the train station in Bad Ischl, he hiked over the Dammweg to the Pfandl district, then in the direction of the ‘Engen Zimnitz.’

“At 1.07 p.m., he sent photos for the last time.”

His trail has been lost since then.

We’re asking for the public’s help in determining whether or not Brian was seen after December 26th, 2021, at 1.07pm.”

Local rescuers, on the other hand, discovered the Brazilian student’s lifeless body the next morning.

His body is expected to be returned to Brazil and buried there.

