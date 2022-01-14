During a carjacking attempt in Pennsylvania, a man shoots a teenager, police say.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Robert Moran (TNS)

During a carjacking Thursday night in Philadelphia’s West Mount Airy neighborhood, a 60-year-old man shot and wounded an armed teen, police said.

The incident occurred at Sharpnack and Cherokee streets around 7:45 p.m., when the 16-year-old boy attempted to steal the man’s white Pontiac at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect was shot once in each leg and grazed in the chest during the gun battle that ensued.

After being apprehended near Germantown Avenue and Slocum Street, the teen was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police discovered two firearms at the crime scene, one on the hood of the Pontiac and the other on the ground in front of the vehicle, as well as 13 spent shell casings.

The driver, who was not hurt, had a permit to carry a concealed firearm, according to police.

Last year, there were 757 reported carjackings in Philadelphia, compared to 404 in 2020.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced a bill in the US Congress in December

At gunpoint, Mary Gay Scanlon’s car was robbed.

Some victims have recently retaliated by shooting their assailants.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department (Tim Tai of the Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

At a press conference late Thursday afternoon, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the issue, as well as on social media on Wednesday evening.

“As the victims in these cases have touched nearly every demographic,” Outlaw wrote, “we recognize the fear and uncertainty these incidents bring.”

She said her department is tackling the problem head-on with more resources and a task force dedicated to carjackings.

