During a carjacking in Ohio, an off-duty police officer was fatally shot.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — According to five law enforcement sources, an off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking Friday night.

According to the sources, the shooting took place around 7:00 p.m. on Rocky River Drive near Fairway Avenue in the city’s Kamm’s neighborhood.

According to the sources, the off-duty officer resisted the robbers and was shot twice.

The officer was taken to Fairview Hospital in an ambulance and died there.

Later, police officials confirmed the shooting and the circumstances, including Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer and deputy chief Dornat Drummond.

The officer was hired in 2019 and worked in the city’s Fifth District, which is located in the city’s northeast corner.

According to three of the sources, one person was apprehended following a high-speed chase with officers from various suburban police departments.

According to sources, the chase ended on East 260th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid, involving the slain officer’s car.

Drummond, who will take over as acting police chief in January, has a long history with the department.

3, later confirmed the arrest and said the slain officer’s car had been found.

Drummond said, “My heart aches for his family, for our officers.”

“It’s a complete waste of time.”

“It just doesn’t add up.”

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts in the investigation and asked residents to remember the officer’s family in their prayers.

On December 7, a 27-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.

According to city records, the carjacking and shooting on Friday occurred around 4:25 p.m. in the same area.

It’s the first time a Cleveland police officer has been killed in the line of duty since September.

James Skernivitz, who was shot and killed while on the run from the police during an undercover drug investigation.

The shooting also claimed the life of a police informant, Scott Dingess.