During a Christmas NORAD Santa tracker phone call, Joe Biden says, “Let’s Go Brandon,” after being duped by the kid’s father.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas,” Biden says to the father, who is only identified as Jared, in the video.

“Yeah, I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, and Let’s Go Brandon,” the father responds, to which the president foolishly responds, “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree.”

