During a cold morning in central Pennsylvania, one person died in 18 crashes.

According to police, eighteen crashes were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, one of which was fatal.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, all of the crashes occurred between 6 and 10 a.m. in Warwick, Penn, and Clay townships.

An adult was killed in a crash on the Oregon Pike in Warwick Township, according to police.

There was no immediate availability of additional information.

According to police, the collisions were of varying degrees of seriousness.

According to police, some had overturned vehicles, entrapment, or minor injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to police in Northern Lancaster County.

