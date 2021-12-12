During a crime spree, a Govan teen led cops on a 12-mile high-speed M8 car chase.

Before crashing into a ditch, a Govan teenager driving a stolen car without a driver’s license led police on a 12-mile high-speed chase along the M8.

Craig Breslin, 19, swerved between lanes, overtook vehicles, and drove on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a crash barrier, according to the Daily Record.

After admitting his guilt in Paisley Sheriff Court, the teen now faces jail time.

The car was reported stolen from Paisley’s George Street in April 2019, according to prosecutor David McDonald.

The next day, police in a marked police car following it in Renfrew decided to pull it over “due to the manner of driving.”

However, when cops activated the blue lights and sirens, the teen did not stop and continued on his way to Inchinnan.

“The vehicle began to gather speed and continue on its journey,” Mr McDonald explained.

“Police witnesses continued to follow the vehicle down Greenock Road, turning right onto Old Greenock Road, Inchinnan, where it cut through a bus lane, ignoring no entry signs.”

“The vehicle then turned right onto Newshot Drive in Erskine, and then onto the A726 where it continued to exceed the speed limit by passing vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road, and swerving between lanes.”

“The vehicle continued to drive in excess of the speed limit, overtaking vehicles and swerving between lanes, as it entered the M898 and then the M8 northbound, heading towards Greenock.”

“At this point, more police witnesses had joined the fray behind the vehicle.”

“The motor vehicle continued to drive between lanes at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.”

“The vehicle was pursued and it was still deemed safe to continue.”

