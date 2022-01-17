During a crisis, how a Catholic church cared for the families of Texas synagogue hostages

During a crisis, how a Catholic church cared for families of Texas synagogue hostages

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — An armed man held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others hostage at Congregation Beth Israel for hours on Saturday, and Good Shepherd Catholic Community church in Colleyville came to their aid.

The rabbi’s family and the spouses of the other hostages received assistance in the form of a safe haven to wait out the ordeal.

And, on Sunday morning, Father Mike Higgins praised the effort and the way the communities came together to help one another.

“It demonstrated what the worst of communities can do, as well as what the best of communities (can do),” Higgins said at one of Good Shepherd’s morning Masses on Sunday.

Around 9:15 p.m., the incident came to an end.

The hostages escaped unharmed and the suspect died as law enforcement broke into the building on Saturday, after nearly 11 hours of police and FBI negotiations.

The hostage-taker was identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, by the FBI on Sunday.

Colleyville police contacted church officials about a safe place to keep the families shortly after authorities learned Akram had taken hostages around 10:40 a.m., Higgins said.

Tinker Road, just north of the Colleyville synagogue, is where you’ll find Good Shepherd.

The hostage families spent the majority of the day at Good Shepherd, sometimes just a few feet away from reporters working in a staging area at the Colleyville church.

The church staff took care of the hostages’ families, according to Higgins.

During SWAT operations in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday afternoon, law enforcement teams set up near Congregation Beth Israel.

(AP photo/Lynda M Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News)

Higgins told the congregation, “I think it was an indication of how well the message of how we should deal with those in need has really seeped through the community here at Good Shepherd.”

Throughout Saturday, a ministry team and church staff jumped in to help, according to the priest.

Families were in the church’s administration building while the media was in the church’s hall.

