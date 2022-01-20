During a divorce dispute, a couple is accused of starving dozens of deer to death.

During a divorce battle, a couple was accused of starving dozens of deer.

BAY CITY, MI – A Bay County couple is accused of starving to death dozens of domesticated deer.

Pamela A Reinhardt (also known as Rytlewski) and her husband, both 57, are accused of abandoning or cruelly treating at least 25 animals.

The charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The charges were filed by the authorities in December.

Pamela Reinhardt was arraigned on Jan. 28 in Bay County District Court.

Her husband has yet to be charged, and MLive will not reveal his name until he is.

The investigation began in September.

Pamela Reinhardt’s husband came into Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center on February 28 to tell staff that he and his wife are going through a divorce and that they are jointly responsible for the care of about 100 deer on their property on South Garfield Road in Beaver Township.

The husband claimed that he and his wife were supposed to split the cost of the animals’ feed, but he had been paying for it on his own and could no longer afford it.

According to court records, on July 7, the husband went back to Animal Services and stated that about six deer had died in their fenced-in enclosure.

“He wanted us to know they’re dying and that something needs to be done,” a court-recorded Animal Services officer wrote in his report.

“He fed the last of his food, but that was a few days ago.”

“His wife didn’t seem to give a damn about them.”

Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Animal Services paid a visit to the Reinhardts’ home on that day.

During their visit, nobody appeared to be at home.

A pole barn and a large enclosure were located in the back of the property.

The Animal Services officer wrote in his report that “dead animals could be clearly seen from the driveway approaching the barn and fenced area.”

“Around 25 dead deer were visible from the outside of the fence [sic]as we approached the enclosure.”

The remaining 90-100 deer were thin, with ribs visible on some, visible hip bones, and hair loss, among other things.”

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant…

