During a drug-fueled rampage, a “law-abiding” apprentice threatened to rape cops.

After taking an acid tablet to “sober up before heading home,” disgraced Jack Cunningham lost the plot and attacked two cops and another man in Paisley’s streets.

According to the Paisley Daily Express, the 21-year-old assaulted two cops and another man while bawling vile abuse.

Cunningham was at town beauty spot Gleniffer Braes when they decided to take the psychedelic drug, according to Paisley Sheriff Court.

At 10.30 p.m. on June 30, 2020, a witness, Mr. Dolla, noticed him singing loudly in the street, according to deputy fiscal Amber Feeney.

“A witness, Mr Meikle, was inside his home address when he heard noise outside,” she explained to the court.

“Meikle heard the accused say something to Dolla before walking up to him and punching him in the face with his right hand.

“Meikle alerted the authorities, and the suspect fled down Park Road.”

“Dolla, the witness, received a minor cut to his right brow.

“A witness, Mr. Cannon, heard loud shouting and swearing outside his girlfriend’s flat minutes later.”

“When he walked out of the flat, he saw the accused walking away from Dolla and assumed the accused had assaulted her.”

When another witness, Mr. Coyle, was walking his dog and saw Cunningham standing in the middle of the road, shouting filthy abuse, he fled.

When the cops arrived, the thug grabbed one female officer by the neck and asked, “Are you here to give me a kiss?” Ms Feeney continued.

“When the cops told Cunningham he was being arrested, he said, ‘I’ll f**** have one of you,'” she continued.

“After that, he threw a punch and bolted.”

“Police pursued the accused, who continued to be abusive.”

“While being taken to Greenock police station, the abusive behavior continued, with the accused stating, ‘I’m going to rape both of you off duty and I’m going to f*****g stab you,'” Ms Feeney continued.

“The accused was not cautioned because of his level of intoxication and aggression.”

