During a fight, a suspect is accused of killing a man from New Jersey and his dog with a knife.

During a fight, a suspect is accused of killing a man in New Jersey and his dog with a knife.

A New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of another man who was discovered dead with his dog in an apartment complex in Burlington County early Saturday.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Evesham Township Acting Chief of Police Walter Miller, Donovan G Hollingsworth, 25, of Crest Road in Evesham, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Hollingsworth was being held in the Burlington County Jail on Saturday night pending a detention hearing.

At 9:13 a.m., police were called to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard in Evesham.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a possible dog attack on a resident of the complex.

“When officers arrived, they discovered Thomas Pierson III, 26, of Evesham, deceased in the residence with multiple stab wounds,” the prosecutor and acting police chief said late Saturday night in a joint statement.

“The victim’s dog, a King Corso named Django, was also discovered dead on a stairwell landing with stab wounds.

Potential charges in connection with Django’s death are pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy on Pierson on Monday, according to authorities.

According to the statement, “the investigation indicates that Hollingsworth and Pierson, who knew each other, got into an altercation in the apartment, resulting in Hollingsworth stabbing Pierson and Django.”

“Hollingsworth fled the scene and was apprehended by Evesham Township Police Officers shortly after noon today at the Virtua Voorhees Hospital’s Emergency Department, where he had gone for treatment for minor injuries sustained in the altercation.”

There were no immediate details available about what sparked the altercation.

[email protected] is Len Melisurgo's email address.