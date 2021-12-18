During a fight with her boyfriend, a woman “tried to save her dog by throwing it out of a window.”

During a fight with her boyfriend, a woman “tried to save her dog by throwing it out a window.”

When her boyfriend began smashing up her third-floor flat, a mother claims she was attempting to save her dog by throwing it out a window.

Kayleigh Smee, 37, told police she wrapped Prince, a chihuahua, in clothes to stop him from falling 30 feet.

She claimed that her boyfriend, 32-year-old Ryan Doe, who has 18 prior convictions, had threatened her in the past.

The Sun reported yesterday that during a fight, she allegedly threw the tiny pet out the window, killing it.

Last Friday evening, Kent Police officers arrived at the scene in Rochester, Kent.

The investigation is still ongoing.

