During a phone call during the siege, a Texas synagogue terrorist claimed that the US would have more compassion for “f**king Jews.”

In a phone call during the siege, a British man shot dead after taking hostages in a Texas synagogue claimed the US would care more about “f**king Jews.”

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national from Blackburn, Lancashire, was killed on Saturday after a ten-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville, during which he held four people hostage.

US President Joe Biden called the attack a “terrorist act,” vowing, “We will stand against anti-Semitism and the rise of extremism in this country.”

A recording of Akram’s phone call during the siege was published by the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.

“I’ve taken some hostages, I’ve been surrounded, I’m in a synagogue,” he tells his brother, who was cooperating with authorities, in the recording.

It’s time for me to pass away.

I’m going to be remembered as a martyr, and no motherf**ker is going to stop me.

“I’m blown up, I’ve got f**king every round of ammunition, I’ve only been here (in the US) two weeks, and I’ve got them all under gunpoint.”

“I’m opening the doors for every youngster to come into America and f**k with them… why do we need these f**king motherf**kers to come to our countries and do f**king battle?” he said, criticizing the US for its war in Afghanistan.

“They come into our f**king countries, rape our women, and f**k our children, and we can’t go into their countries and f**k with them?”

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison for attempted murder and armed assault, was also mentioned by Akram.

“They let James Foley die and didn’t release her, but guess what? Maybe they’ll have compassion for f**king Jews,” Akram said, referring to Isis terrorists’ demands for Siddiqui’s release before the execution of US journalist James Foley.

During the siege, Akram’s family was cooperating with authorities, and during the call, his brother can be heard pleading with him to let the hostages go and surrender peacefully.

The family has expressed its disapproval.

