During a race hate attack in Ibrox, a Glasgow mother was “hit with a plank of wood.”

At 1.30 p.m. on Monday, January 10, police responded to reports of a woman being assaulted and verbally racially abused near Ibrox subway station, and investigations are ongoing.

On January 10, a group of teenagers cornered her 50-year-old mother while “shouting Islamophobic and classist slurs,” according to another woman claiming to be the victim’s daughter.

They “pushed her around,” she claimed, and “hit her in the face with a plank and wood,” leaving her “injured.”

Officers are investigating the incident, according to a police spokeswoman, and are “following positive lines of enquiry.”

“The woman did not require any medical attention,” she said.

The incident is still under investigation.”