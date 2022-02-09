During a raging leaf blower dispute, my neighbor stabbed my sister and me with steak knives before pushing my 87-year-old mother.

In a raging leaf blower dispute, my neighbor stabbed my sister and me with steak knives before pushing my 87-year-old mother.

In a feud over a leaf blower, a woman allegedly stabbed two of her neighbors with a steak knife before pushing their 87-year-old mother to the ground.

Kyong Moulton, 66, told police on Sunday that she noticed leaves in her Palm Beach, Florida, front garden.

Her neighbors, she assumed, had dumped the leaves on her lawn.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moulton then used a leaf blower to blow the leaves into her neighbor’s yard, which sparked an argument.

In response, a man and his 87-year-old mother confronted the woman, and his sister was allegedly slapped and stabbed in the face.

According to Fox35, the sister claimed she was stabbed in the left leg.

Her brother was also allegedly stabbed in the arm.

Moulton allegedly pushed their elderly mother to the ground, according to the police report.

Moulton vehemently denied stabbing the siblings, and cops found no knife at the scene.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery on a person 65 or older after being arrested.

It isn’t the first time in recent weeks that a neighbor dispute has made headlines.

In an argument over a fence that he was building, an ex-gym owner murdered his neighbor with a baseball bat and watched her house burn down.

Pavel Samsinak, 48, was found guilty on Friday of murdering his neighbor Alice Hale, 66, in Springfield, Missouri in September 2020.

According to trial testimony, he set her house on fire with her body inside to destroy the evidence and watched it burn from a nearby parking lot.

The circumstances surrounding Hale’s death were suspicious to first responders, who discovered his body.

According to his Facebook page, Samsinak is from the Czech Republic and faces a life sentence for second-degree murder.

A neighbor of DeRon Jenkins, star of Flip or Flop Nashville, claimed his home had been turned into a construction site with a swarm of TV crews.

The former NFL player demolished the house next door to Vince Gioiella in order to construct his dream home in Tennessee.

The fight began over a boundary issue, but it quickly escalated when Gioiella claimed Jenkins’ yard crew was on his lawn.

No one had complained about the crew, Jenkins said to News4.

According to WSMV, Gioiella then discovered scaffolding outside his home and bricks “scattered.”

Jenkins claimed he had been given permission to erect the scaffolding ahead of time.

