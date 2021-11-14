During a Remembrance Sunday service, a member of the Royal Household Cavalry ‘faints,’ drawing gasps from onlookers.

The public has expressed concern after a member of the Household Cavalry appears to have passed out ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

In photographs, the guard can be seen lying face down on the ground with his helmet rolled off his head.

Crowds gather in the area, worried, as other members of the Household Cavalry maintain a professional demeanor, one of them glancing down at a fellow guard.

At this time, nothing is known about the guard’s condition or what happened to them as a result of the alleged fall.

The Household Cavalry is made up of two regiments: the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The incident took place as members of the Royal Family gathered to lay a wreath on the top step of the Cenotaph, led by Prince Charles.

The Queen had a sprained back and would be unable to attend the Remembrance Sundаy service “with great regret,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace had said she’d be there earlier this week, but she had to cancel due to an injury unrelated to her hospital stay.

Following news of the Queen’s cancellation, Kate Middleton and Prince Williаm arrived solemnly dressed for the Remembrance Sunday service.

Other royals, including Princess Anne and Prince Edwаrd, were present to support the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate and Camilla attend the Cenotaph’s Remembrance Sunday service (PA).

Prince Charles laid the wreath and celebrated his 73rd birthday in the absence of the Queen on Remembrance Sunday.

“It would be nice if the boss was here,” Combat Camera team member Royal Navy Petty Officer Ben Shread said.

During the Remembrance Sunday service, the Duchess of Cambridge stood on the Cenotaph’s balcony.

“She’s in charge of the armed forces…” I’m not sure she’s ever missed a Remembrance Day parade.

“So, if there’s a reason she’s not here, it has to be something serious,” we say.

